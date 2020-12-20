Crews battling structure fire in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Fire Department is on scene working a structure fire reported on the intersection of Court Avenue and Spring Street Sunday afternoon.
Sgt. Justin Ames with Jeffersonville Fire confirmed the call came in at 2:31 p.m. on reports of a building fire on 100 West Court Avenue. Smoke and flames were reported coming from the second floor of the structure.
When crews arrived, they confirmed reports and began working to extinguish the flames.
Ames said 30 firefighters responded to the scene, and no injuries or rescues were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.