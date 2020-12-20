FORECAST: Breezy and milder start to Winter

- MONDAY: Winter begins at 5:02AM ET
- CHRISTMAS EVE: Arctic front blasts through with rain changing to snow as bitterly cold air arrives.
- CHRISTMAS: Snow showers, blustery and cold with single digit wind chills possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear across the area this evening, but clouds will stream back in overnight. It will be a cold night with lows dropping into the 30s. Patchy fog is possible, especially before the clouds return.
A “clipper” drops into the Ohio Valley on Monday. It will bring increased clouds and could spark an isolated shower or sprinkles with the best chance northeast of Louisville. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. WINTER BEGINS @ 5:02 AM ET.
Partly cloudy and cold Monday night with lows in the 30s. Look up for the great conjunction - the closest Saturn and Jupiter have been in nearly 400 years. The two planets will appear merged as one bright star.
Mostly sunny and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
While highs will warm well into the 50s on Wednesday, don’t get used to it! An Arctic front will move through the area on Christmas Eve changing rain to snow. There are still a lot of details to iron out with this system, so stay tuned. Snow showers and flurries will be possible on Christmas Day with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits at times.
