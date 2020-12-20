FORECAST: Morning clouds, partial afternoon clearing

- TODAY: Fog and drizzle in the morning, partial afternoon clearing
- ARCTIC BLAST: Coldest air of the season for Christmas with some snow showers possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of drizzle and fog this morning, otherwise cloudy and chilly. Some partial clearing will take place from west to east later this afternoon, but temperatures will not rise much from morning lows. We’re only looking at highs in the mid 40s.
Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the 30s.
A “clipper” system will drop into the Ohio Valley on Monday. It will bring increased clouds and could spark an isolated shower or sprinkles with the best chance northeast of Louisville. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. WINTER BEGINS @ 5:02 AM ET.
Partly Cloudy Monday night with lows in the 30s. Look up for the great conjunction - the closest Saturn and Jupiter have been in nearly 400 years. The two planets will appear merged as one bright star.
While highs will warm into the 50s during the first half of the week, it won’t last! An Arctic front will move through the area on Thursday changing rain to snow. There are still a lot of details to iron out with this system, so stay tuned. Snow showers and flurries will be possible on Christmas Day with highs in the 20s.
