Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 6,558 new cases, 53 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Sunday afternoon on newly reported COVID-19 cases in the state.
An additional 6,558 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana were confirmed in Sunday’s report. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 464,354.
The health department also confirmed 53 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID in Indiana to 7,070.
Other updates include an additional 19,309 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 64,486 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 2,523,679 individuals have been tested in the state, with 5,260,527 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at a 12.2 percent average for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 32,496 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 5,700 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 287,402, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 77.1 percent Sunday.
