ISP: Man arrested, accused of killing his father in Oakland City shooting

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police says an Oakland City man was arrested and is accused of shooting his father.
According to ISP officials, the deadly shooting occurred on the 400 block of South Walnut Street in Oakland City.
ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle says a preliminary investigation shows Colin Cooper, 19, and his father, Calvin Cooper, 44, got into a fight inside a residence.
That’s when ISP officials say Colin shot his father.
When authorities arrive, they say they found Calvin with a gunshot wound and attempted to revive him by administering CPR and deploying an AED. Despite these efforts, we are told Calvin succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colin Cooper is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail without bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.
