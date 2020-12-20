Jeffersonville’s holiday music concert airing on WAVE 3 News on Christmas Day

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The City of Jeffersonville is spreading holiday cheer through music with their new online concert, Jammin’ in Jeff for the Holidays presented by Shoe Sensation.
The show will air on WAVE 3 News at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.
The concert features performances by Hush Harbor, Ella Unruh, One Life, Emma Redmon and Eight Inch Elvis.
Jammin’ in Jeff is a new music franchise created by the Jeffersonville Parks Department that features livestream and pre-recorded concerts. They are also producing an acoustic series that’s set to launch in January.
“With so many changes in the wake of COVID, and not being able to host large events and concerts, we had to find other ways to provide entertainment for the community,” said Special Events and Riverstage Manager Amber Powell. “It’s especially important during this time that we continue moving forward and create opportunities for people to have some fun in safe way.”
All Jammin’ in Jeff videos can be viewed at jammininjeff.com.
