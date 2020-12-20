Officials looking for suspect vehicle in Laurel County homicide

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a homicide Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff John Root sent a release saying the homicide occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 490 at Highway 1376, around five miles north of London, Ky.
Around 2 p.m., a silver Pontiac G6 fled the scene of a shooting heading southbound on Highway 490. In pictures provided by the sheriff’s office, the front passenger side of the vehicle appears to have collision damage.
No other details were provided on the homicide investigation.
Anyone with any information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 878-7000.
