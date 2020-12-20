Skeletal remains found in wooded area near Crums Lane, officials investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found near the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains were found Saturday in a wooded area in the 1500 block of Crums Lane Saturday.
The coroner’s office said that while the remains were discovered Saturday afternoon, it is unclear as to how long the remains were at the location prior to discovery.
Examination of the remains is pending at the moment, and the identity has not yet been determined.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said LMPD’s Homicide division will be handling the ongoing investigation.
Investigators will continue consulting the coroner’s office and medical examiner’s office to determine the identity and cause of death.
