Suspect arrested in police pursuit across Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon beginning in Louisville and ending in Jeffersonville.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle at the intersection of North 25th Street and St. Xavier Streets.
The suspect then fled the area, and an officer caught up to the vehicle once again at 22nd Street and Lytle Street.
The vehicle stopped at the intersection, according to LMPD. As the officer attempted to get out of his cruiser, the suspect put their vehicle in reverse, ramming the officer’s cruiser and making it inoperable.
Pursuit continued into Indiana, where assistance was provided by the Jeffersonville Police Department.
The suspect eventually wrecked their vehicle in a ditch on Waverly Road, and an arrest was made by JPD officers. The suspect is currently booked in Jeffersonville Corrections, where they await an LMPD extradition warrant.
The officer that was hit was checked out by Louisville Metro EMS.
Investigation for the case is ongoing by LMPD at this time.
