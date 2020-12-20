Trinity beats Male 28-0 to complete 10-0 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Trinity defense that only gave up seven points in four playoff games, shutout Male 28-0 on Saturday night to claim another 6A state championship.
Nathan McElroy provided that defense with all the points they’d need, completing a 44 yard strike to Colin Book on third and 10 on the Rocks opening drive of the game.
Bradley West scored three times and rushed for 96 yards.
Trinity defense held the Bulldogs to 141 yards of total offense and 30 yards rushing on 20 attempts.
In four playoff games the Rocks outscored their opponents 164-7.
“This is not the kind of defense you see every year and this compares probably to the 2012 defense that they had, very close to that defense,” Male head coach Chris Wolfe said. “So, maybe, they had two in a decade, so it’s pretty good and you just can’t get into the flow of the game.”
It is state championship #27 for Trinity and #15 for Rocks head coach Bob Beatty.
His defense held Male running back Jaylin Bross to just 18 yards on nine carries. On Saturday night, Bross, who gained 1,078 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in 2020, was named Game On Player of the Year.
“I don’t think we just focus on one guy,” Beatty said. “We focus on stopping the run as a total defense and these guys filled it up as they have all year and you know it’s not just about stopping one guy. They tried to run the football several times with other people too, so that young man right there on crutches, he’s a heck of a football player, as are some of these guys on each side of me.”
