UK takes on #23 NC State in Taxslayer Gator Bowl

(WAVE) - UK is headed to a bowl game for the fifth straight season.
The Cats (4-6) will take on #23 N.C. State (8-3) in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, in Jacksonville, Florida.
“We are very excited to accept a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “I want to thank the Gator Bowl for the invitation and I want to thank our administration, Dr. Eli Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart, for their unwavering support this season. It’s been a very trying year for all of us and our team is ready to move forward with a fifth straight bowl game. We look forward to playing a great team in NC State. I’ve known Coach (Dave) Doeren a long time and I have great respect for him and his program.”
Stoops fired co-offensive coordinators Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw after the Cats final regular season game. He hired LA Rams assistant quarterbacks coach Liam Coen last week, but Coen is not on the job yet. So who will call the plays in Jacksonville?
“I’m going to lean on the guys that we have,” Stoops said. “Coach Marrow is kind of handling the offense right now and we can activate some of our analysts. We were able to do that with Mark Perry, he has all of the qualifications and he does a great job and so Mark will be coaching the quarterbacks and handling that and helping with game-planning. Josh Estes-Waugh will be activated and be on the field coaching. He’s been with us for a while and does quite a bit of our analytics and our self-scout and all those things so those guys would get activated. Vince will be out there at the head of the controllers but I’m going to have to be in that room a little more than I normal so I’ll be in there helping.”
Stoops is the first UK head coach to take the Cats to five straight bowl games.
