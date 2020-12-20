UK takes on #23 NC State in Taxslayer Gator Bowl

“I’m going to lean on the guys that we have,” Stoops said. “Coach Marrow is kind of handling the offense right now and we can activate some of our analysts. We were able to do that with Mark Perry, he has all of the qualifications and he does a great job and so Mark will be coaching the quarterbacks and handling that and helping with game-planning. Josh Estes-Waugh will be activated and be on the field coaching. He’s been with us for a while and does quite a bit of our analytics and our self-scout and all those things so those guys would get activated. Vince will be out there at the head of the controllers but I’m going to have to be in that room a little more than I normal so I’ll be in there helping.”