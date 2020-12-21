Beshear confirms 1,988 more coronavirus cases Monday, 15 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear issued Kentucky’s latest update Monday on the continuing effort to combat the coronavirus.
Five long-term care facilities were delivered COVID-19 vaccines Monday, including Signature Health and Jefferson Manor, Beshear said.
The governor also confirmed that this week, it is expected that every acute care hospital in Kentucky will have received a shipment of vaccines.
Beshear said it is not yet known when the public will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, which has to do with manufacturing times as well as if companies other than Pfizer and Moderna get emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The governor confirmed 1,988 more cases of COVID, raising the total since the spring to 244,297.
Beshear said 15 more people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 Monday, raising the statewide death toll to 2,412.
“These individuals we lose are more than just ages and counties and genders,” the governor said. “There 15 families are going to be grieving and they need our help.”
The positivity rate currently stands at 8.64%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID in Kentucky were down Monday; Beshear said 1,580 are hospitalized, with 411 in intensive care and 231 on ventilators.
For more extensive data regarding the COVID outbreak in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
