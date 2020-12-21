Deputies: Mom with .328 BAC drives with child in car

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a woman drove an eight-year-old child from Vincennes to Vanderburgh County while four times the legal alcohol limit.
The girl’s father says he fell asleep waiting for Aimee Adcock to drop her off.
He says he woke up to Adcock barging in the house and yelling.
When deputies arrived, they say the child was crying.
They say Adcock admitted to driving her.
Deputies say she failed several field sobriety tests and tested .328 on a portable breath test.
She faces several charges, including child neglect.
