Elderly, frontline essential workers next in line for COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People age 75 and older and frontline essential workers, including first responders and teachers, will be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to recommendations made by the CDC’s vaccine advisers.
The proposal comes less than a week after frontline workers and those at long-term care facilities started to receive the first round of vaccines under Phase 1A.
Once complete, Phase 1B will grant vaccine access to adults 75 and older, as well as frontline essential workers, including first responders, teachers, childcare staff, public transit employees and anyone essential in the food supply chain. In total, around 49 million people are included in 1B nationwide.
While the federal advisory committee’s proposal still needs final approval from the CDC, local municipalities like Louisville Metro started discussing the logistics.
“Our third group is our first responders, and teachers will be after that,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Teachers and everybody that works in schools. Teachers will be in the front of the line on the vaccination process.”
Under Phase 1C, adults 65 and older can receive the vaccine, along with anyone 16 and older who is considered “high risk.” In addition, the remaining frontline essential workers not covered under Phase 1B will be included in Phase 1C. Employees working in transportation, energy, water management, banking, media, the courts system and food service industry will have access to the vaccine under 1C.
Altogether, this group includes around 129 million people nationwide.
While all the categories are laid out under the proposal, the timeline and major details have yet to be determined.
“How we’re going to reach people (with the vaccine) who are at greater risk but living in their own homes, I’m not clear, and I think a lot of that is going to be on a state-by-state basis,” Dr. Jon Klein, the Vice Dean of Research at UofL’s School of Medicine said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has not announced any specific details about the state’s plans to roll out the next round of vaccines, but he said he will follow the federal government’s recommendations.
“We’ll ensure that there is an equitable rollout of this vaccine, that everybody gets protected,” Beshear said recently.
Experts anticipate the general public will gain access to the vaccine by next summer.
However, many expect to see a major decline in case numbers and death rates by February as the vaccine begins to take effect.
“We have a long way to go before all of the public reaches that level of public immunity that we need to have to really crush this pandemic,” Dr. Klein said.
The Louisville Metro Health Department announced plans to launch a vaccine distribution task force at the beginning of the new year to address logistics during the vaccine rollout.
