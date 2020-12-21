First senior-living facilities in Kentucky get COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some senior- and assisted-living facilities received their first signs of relief in the pandemic Monday.
Pauline Weis has lived at the Landmark of Louisville assisted-living home for nearly four years. The center’s administrator, Mandy Smith, said the center takes in the overflow of patients from hospitals. Some of those patients tested positive for COVID-19, keeping employees in a hot zone every day.
Out of 198 residents, the center said it dealt with a 1 percent death rate due to COVID-19. WAVE 3 News spoke with Weis right before she got her shot. She said this isn’t the first time her family was the first to receive a new vaccine. Her daughter got the polio vaccine in the 1950s.
“My daughter was a trial; her class was a trial,” Weiss said. “We didn’t know whether they were getting a real one or fake one.”
Atria Senior Living in Springdale said it will vaccinate 150 seniors Monday. CEO John Moore said the facility learned about the vaccinations Friday afternoon, and he expected 90 percent of all residents and staff to get vaccinated by the end of the day Monday, with the assistance of CVS and Walgreens.
”Helping them make their life more full is what we’re all about,” Moore said. “This is the next step to get there, so this is really exciting.”
Weiss has no timeline; she just hopes the shot allows her to see her family soon.
“(When) you get my age, you know there are things you really have to do for people,” Weis said. “(I’m) 100 years old and eight months more.” Both facilities said their role is to give people like Weiss the opportunity to live their best life. They hope the vaccine lets them get back to the heart of their jobs.
Everyone who was vaccinated at Atria on Monday will get their second dose Jan, 11, along with anyone who did not receive the vaccine in December.
