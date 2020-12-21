Fischer emphasizes equity in hopes for post-COVID economic recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It would be hard to imagine a more challenging time for the city of Louisville than 2020.
But among the ravages of a pandemic, an economic crisis and the upheaval of social unrest, Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday tried to strike a note of optimism.
”We’re already working with community partners to address the overall needs of downtown,” Fischer said to reporters during his end-of-the-year comments. “LMPD has increased its visibility downtown. We’re also working to address homelessness support, provide access to mental health support so that the heart of our city can rebound and drive equitable economic growth for years to come.”
Fischer repeatedly emphasized racial equity as a critical part of economic recovery. When questioned about possible shortcomings in his administration’s response to the issue before the LMPD killing of Breonna Taylor, Fischer described local protests as part of a national problem.
“America’s got to deal with this issue, Louisville’s got to deal with it right now,” Fischer said. “Many reforms that we put in place and will put in place are designed just to do that.”
Fischer defended his administration’s response after Breonna Taylor’s death.
”You’ve seen us lean in to all of our reforms and our investments around racial equity in a very aggressive way.” Fischer said. “And that’s why I am optimistic about the future. We’re not trying to deny it, we’re not trying to hide from it. We are leaning into it.”
Fischer said the work needed for an equitable economic recovery will take longer than the two years he has remaining in office. He also said a new police chief would be named soon, someone who would need to be able to foster cooperation with the community and within the ranks of the department.
Fischer mentioned a need to re-imagine how to use Louisville’s downtown office space now that businesses have pivoted to remote working in response to COVID-19. He said the city is well positioned to benefit when convention and tourism business rebound.
Fischer also spoke briefly about the COVID-19 relief bill coming out of Congress. He said he was disappointed by the lack of funds coming directly to local governments and called the $900 billion package a “down payment” to cities and American citizens in need of assistance.
