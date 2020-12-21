FORECAST: Mild before Arctic air arrives

- WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mild… rain chances increase west to east
- CHRISTMAS EVE: Rain ends with a few snow showers… cold temps
- CHRISTMAS: Single digit wind chills possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Out tonight? Look toward the southwest horizon to see the Great Conjunction, when Jupiter & Saturn will be at their closest point in about 400 years! Skies will be clear with temperatures falling into the 30s.
Plenty of sunshine is expected on Tuesday with more clouds to our northeast. Highs will be warming with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of our next system for Wednesday into Thursday. We stay dry Tuesday night, though, as lows sink into the 30s again.
Our next big weather-maker arrives later in the day Wednesday with an Arctic front on the move. This will bring a rain chance to the region Wednesday afternoon/evening. Precipitation moves in from the west.
Rain chances will continue into the evening hours on Wednesday with temperatures falling. At this point the precipitation looks to outrun the colder temperatures, for the most part. This means any transition to snow looks minor across our counties with a better chance for accumulating snowfall along and east of the I-75 corridor.
Temperatures Christmas Day will be the coldest of the season, so far. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits.
