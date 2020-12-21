FORECAST: Windy, warmer to start Winter

- WINTER begins at 5:02 AM ET
- CHRISTMAS EVE/DAY: Arctic front blasts through with bitterly cold air changing rain to snow
- CHRISTMAS: Snow showers possible early, blustery and cold with single-digit wind chills possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fog across our southeastern counties mixes out around mid-morning. We keep clouds in the forecast this morning as we watch for isolated showers and sprinkles around mid-day. This afternoon we’ll see some sunshine and wind gusts near 30 MPH.
Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as we tumble into the 30s. Lookup for the great conjunction - the closest Saturn and Jupiter have been in nearly 400 years. The two planets will appear merged as one bright star.
Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Areas east of I-65 may see some extra clouds through the day. Clouds increase overnight into early Wednesday morning as we await our pre-Christmas cold front. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the 30s once again.
An Arctic front sweeps through the region late Wednesday into Christmas Eve. Initially, we’ll see rain across the region but once frigid air rolls in Wednesday night, that rain switches to snow. We’ll keep snow showers in the forecast for Christmas Eve before drier conditions are expected on Christmas Day
