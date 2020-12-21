JCPS reports increase of thousands of failed courses in first semester of NTI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The number of students failing in Jefferson County Public Schools rose during the first semester of NTI versus the previous school year.
Records from JCPS show more students are failing across the board, with the highest increase in middle and high school students.
JCPS showed an increase from 1.3% of courses not passed for all elementary students in the 2019-2020 school year to 2.1% in 2020-2021.
Middle school students went from 2.4% of courses not passed for 2019-2020 to 12.5% in 2020-2021.
The number of courses not passed for high school students increased from 10.4% in 2019-2020 to 22.9% in 2020-2021.
JCPS reported the number of high school courses that students failed in 2019-2020 was 18,746 compared to 41,291 in the first semester of the 2020 school year.
In middle schools, 3,272 students did not pass courses in 2019-2020, compared to 15,967 in the 2020-2021 school year.
Elementary schools also saw an increase with 4,955 students not passing courses in 2019-2020 and 7,089 failing courses in 2020-2021.
According to JCPS, “There are potential comparison issues due to district guidance for grading during NTI - Moving to a Standard-Based Grading Scale which differs from last year.”
