LMPD investigating fatal shooting near Dixie Hwy. church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting near a church.
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Dixie Highway around 1 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
A WAVE 3 News crew said police were investigating in the rear parking lot of the Hill St. Missionary Baptist Church.
The victim was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, per LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
