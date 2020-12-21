LMPD investigating shooting near church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting near a church.
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Dixie Highway around 1 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
A WAVE 3 News crew said police were investigating in the rear parking lot of the Hill St. Missionary Baptist Church.
The condition of the shooting victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
