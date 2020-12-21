Local churches prepare for Christmas services during COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the holidays, churches tend to see more people, but in a COVID-19 world, large gatherings could be dangerous.
Pastor Timothy Findley Jr., from Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center, has a plan for this year’s Christmas service.
“It’s usually packed. You usually have a lot of family members that come from out of town, so that’s one of those big services throughout the year,” Findley told WAVE 3 News, “along with the New Year’s Eve service.”
Pastor Findley thinks there’ll be a large congregation this year, just as there always is. The only difference is that this time people will be attending the service from their homes.
“I think that especially this year, with so much death, just the unrest that’s going on in our city, especially, we’ve seen people really want to be connected spiritually,” he explained.
Findley said as much as he would like to see his church family in person, he’ll only offer online services until the COVID-19 positive rate dips.
“The day that Governor Beshear announced that Jefferson County went into the red, the next day we transitioned back to virtual,” Findley added.
During his briefing on Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke of the importance of safe worship for churches still planning in-person services.
“I would encourage our churches to do drive-in services, to do virtual services, and if they’re going to do in-person services, do a bunch of them,” Beshear said. “Minimize the number of people, [and] make sure everybody wears masks the whole time.”
The Archdiocese of Louisville said its parishes are requiring masks, enforcing social distancing, limiting singing, and enforcing strict hygiene, as well as conducting online services. The statement reads:
The Archdiocese of Indianapolis spokesperson said safety guidelines have been in effect since the beginning of the epidemic and were updated last month.
Below is the updated guidelines for the dispensation:
- People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. These symptoms may feel like a cold, allergies or the flu, but they may in fact be the result of COVID-19. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.
- This list does not include all possible symptoms. The CDC will continue to update this list. Please check with a medical professional right away should you experience symptoms.
- Those who are 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions are strongly encouraged to remain at home. This is the population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Of course, those who are symptomatic or have tested positive for COVID-19 are not to enter a church until released to do so by their health care professional.
- The dispensation from the obligation to participate at Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is extended in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and throughout the whole State of Indiana until further notice.
- Civil authorities are beginning to introduce new restrictions on gatherings. Generally, the guidelines for churches in the archdiocese remains the same: the capacity should be determined locally by how many individuals and household groups may safely gather while maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance while wearing masks.
- Everyone is to wear a mask, to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance between individuals and/or household groups, and to wash and sanitize hands frequently.
- Signups or registration of those in attendance is always encouraged in case contact tracing needs to be performed.
- All priests and other ministers of Holy Communion must wear a mask while distributing Holy Communion.
- Frequently touched surfaces and shared objects are to be cleaned and disinfected between uses.
- Virtual opportunities for prayer and worship are to be offered and encouraged where possible. Outreach for the safe reception of Anointing of the Sick, Confession and Holy Communion for those who need to remain at home is strongly encouraged
- Events and activities beyond the celebration of Mass and the Sacraments are to be curtailed or postponed.
- It may also be prudent to decrease or even temporarily suspend congregational singing at Masses. Using just a cantor and an instrumentalist or a socially distant quartet may be an alternative. At this time, choirs are not permitted in the archdiocese until further notice.
