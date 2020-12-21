Local churches prepare for Christmas services during COVID

“The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has had safety guidelines in place for all of our parishes since the start of the pandemic. Those guideline were updated last month and are still in effect. Also, since the start of the pandemic people in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis have been dispensed from their obligation to attend public celebrations of Mass. That dispensation remains in place until further notice. Each parish is able to set it’s own Mass schedule, including Masses for Christmas and Christmas Eve, but must follow the safety guidelines set by the Archdiocese. The archdiocesan Cathedral in Indianapolis continues to livestream its Masses as do most of the parishes.”