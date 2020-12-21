Louisville doctor says mild side effects are normal after being vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite many misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine, Clark County Sheriff, Jamey Noel who is also a volunteer firefighter and an EMT, said he felt perfectly fine after receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week.
“Like any other shot of course it hurt for a second, and it was tender the next day, but there was no real pain whatsoever,” Noel explained. “I didn’t have any side effects at all, I felt quite normal.”
Dr. Muhammad Babar, with UofL Health, also received the Pfizer vaccine. He said his symptoms were similar to the sheriffs.
“I had some local muscle pain which lasted for a day,” Babar said. “But I did not get any fever or any generalized muscle pain and I am back to myself.”
Babar said people shouldn’t be alarmed by the common side effects.
“It’s mostly the fever, you could have some headache and generalized muscle aches and pain,” Babar said.
On Sunday, the Moderna vaccine arrived in Louisville and Babar is encouraging people to take advantage of any opportunity to get vaccinated.
“The virus is still out there, the COVID-19 numbers are still rising,” Babar said. “I think it’s very imperative for us that we should not miss the opportunity if the vaccine is available to us.”
Just like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine will be administered to health professionals at higher risk first.
