Louisville longterm-care facilities begin to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those in Kentucky’s longterm-care facilities have faced some of the grimmest odds when it comes to surviving the pandemic, but Monday served as a beacon of hope for some.
The vaccine is now making its way to those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the people who care for them in those facilities.
The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities celebrated the start of the rollout, but acknowledged getting all in long-term care vaccinated will take weeks.
The residents and staff at Atria Springdale Assisted Living on Monday were among the first in Kentucky to get the shot administered by CVS onsite.
“I’m excited,” said Todd Kiziminski, an Atria employee. “As a family member, as an Atria employee as well, and as someone who has a twin brother who has pre-existing conditions.”
Kiziminski said getting vaccinated means he will be able to spend more time with his family.
His father, Thomas, a resident at Atria Springdale, rolled up his sleeve, too.
“I was in Korea in 1962,” Thomas said. “We had to wear gas masks.”
Thomas added those times were trying, and this latest battle, which required a different kind of mask, has been a serious one, too, but it’s also made him proud of his country.
“I have the confidence it’s going to work,” he said. “We had a lot of great people in this country that put this all together.”
Pauline Weis, 100, is also grateful. Her children were among the first to participate in polio vaccine trials. Monday, the centenarian was vaccinated at Landmark of Louisville.
“At my age, there are things you know you really have to do for people,” Weis said.
According to KAHCF, coronavirus has affected more than 25,000 long-term care staff members and residents.
Two-thirds of Kentucky’s COVID deaths have been from those facilities.
So, for all living in them or working to care for folks who do, the little pinch followed by a round of applause is an indicator that better days are on the way.
“I just pray the vaccine does work and it saves a lot of lives,” Thomas said.
Kentucky has released a draft plan of its vaccine rollout.
