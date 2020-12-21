Man dies after being hit by vehicle on exit ramp from I-64 to I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he got out of his wrecked vehicle and was hit by another car, according to Louisville Metro police.
A preliminary investigation showed a driver was going westbound on Interstate 64 and was exiting onto Interstate 264 eastbound when he ran off the right shoulder and hit a guardrail around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The impact caused the vehicle to flip on its side. Mitchell said the driver got out and was hit by someone driving another vehicle. The driver who got out of the wrecked car was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The driver and a passenger in the vehicle who hit the man were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
