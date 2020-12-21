Omni program offers free night of rest for healthcare workers

LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Healthcare workers can receive a free night of rest at the Omni Louisville Hotel.
The Omni launched the Stay Safe, Stay Rested program on Friday.
For the program, the Omni is working with Norton Healthcare, UofL Health and Baptist Health to match healthcare professionals with free accommodations for a night off.
“We hope this small act of compassion and kindness spreads a little extra cheer to those who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe this year,” said Omni general manager Scott Stuckey. “Whether it’s a family staycation or a solo night of peace and quiet, we want to show our thanks to front-line workers by giving what we can this holiday season.”
The Stay Safe, Stay Rested program will run through Jan. 8.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.