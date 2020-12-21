Report: Lamar Jackson buys toys for more than 150 Baltimore kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former University of Louisville football great Lamar Jackson teamed up with his mother this holiday season.
NBC-affiliate station WBAL-TV reports Jackson and his mom, Felicity Jones, bought and delivered toys to more than 150 children in Baltimore Monday.
Jackson said he knows what it is like growing up without much money, and he was happy to do something to make the kids’ holidays brighter.
“Growing up, I always wanted to give back to the less fortunate just because I know how kids feel. I’ve been in certain situations and I know they don’t have people to look out for them, especially around the holidays,” the NFL quarterback said.
Jones said its been a hard year for children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she wanted to help them end the year on a high note.
“We all have hard times and the pandemic, I think, is one of the biggest, at this point, for all of us that’s living in this time, but at least you know there’s someone here to help you out when you’re sitting there trying to figure out how would your child have Christmas,” Jones said.
WBAL-TV reported Jackson not only delivered toys to the families Monday, but he also spent time taking photos with them.
