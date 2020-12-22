Beshear: Nearly 9,000 people have been vaccinated for COVID in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update Tuesday on COVID-19 at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, confirming nearly 9,000 people have been vaccinated for the virus so far in the state.
The governor, his wife, and other staff within his office and administration were vaccinated Tuesday, per the guidance of Kentucky State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
Beshear said the side effects so far for him have been minimal.
“[I have] a little bit of soreness in my arm. It is less than the flu shot. I can report all is well,” he said. “These are safe. The science is there.”
Beshear said 8,839 Kentuckians have already received the COVID-19 vaccination, including the first veteran on Tuesday at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center. He quoted the vet as saying that everyone should get the vaccine.
Ninety veterans and 100 staff members at Thompson-Hood received vaccinations Tuesday. Beshear also confirmed that more residents and staff of long-term care facilities, including at Essex Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Louisville, had been vaccinated.
The governor then reported 3,057 new virus cases for Tuesday, confirming at least 247,344 Kentuckians have contracted the virus so far.
“It is still too high, but we have certainly stopped the exponential growth we were seeing,” Beshear said.
Twenty-eight new deaths were confirmed Tuesday in the commonwealth; Beshear said 2,440 people have died due to the virus since March.
The positivity rate, calculated on a rolling average of seven days, was 8.48%.
Beshear stressed the importance of keeping Christmas and other holiday celebrations small to prevent any virus spread, saying he only plans to spend time with his immediate family.
“I’m asking every Kentuckian, please, keep it small. We’re going to in my family,” he said. “It will only be Britainy, myself, the kids and the dogs.”
Beshear’s next live COVID-19 update will be provided next Monday.
Visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website to find out more information regarding the outbreak.
