Cats suspend Fletcher; Cards’ Jones available for game at Pitt

Meantime, Kentucky gets a break this week until coming to the KFC Yum! Center for Saturday’s bluegrass showdown against the Cards. And one Wildcat will not be playing, at least for a while. Freshman Cam Fletcher has been suspended indefinitely by head coach John Calipari. Calipari says Fletcher needs to " re-evaluate his priorities” before returning to the squad. The player reportedly threw a tantrum near the end of Saturday’s defeat against North Carolina.