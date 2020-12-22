Cats suspend Fletcher; Cards’ Jones available for game at Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before the anticipated showdown between the Cats and the Cards on Saturday, U of L has business to take care of on Tuesday. Thats when Louisville will open up ACC play at Pittsburgh and Cards’ guard Carlik Jones will be available after he missed Saturday’s lopsided loss at Wisconsin.
Meantime, Kentucky gets a break this week until coming to the KFC Yum! Center for Saturday’s bluegrass showdown against the Cards. And one Wildcat will not be playing, at least for a while. Freshman Cam Fletcher has been suspended indefinitely by head coach John Calipari. Calipari says Fletcher needs to " re-evaluate his priorities” before returning to the squad. The player reportedly threw a tantrum near the end of Saturday’s defeat against North Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.