‘Critical services’ lost in massive fire in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN. (WAVE) - Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked a massive fire that burned for more than 12 hours.
The flames destroyed an office building at Spring Street and Court Avenue, displacing nearly a dozen businesses Sunday.
”My office sets on the corner, by the road, and I just saw smoke pouring out of it,” Kyle Stallings, who worked inside of the building, said.
Stallings said he watched as his office building burned.
“The first thing I thought was I hope I still have a job and I hope I can salvage my gifts,” Stallings said.
Those Christmas gifts that Stallings had stashed under his desk burned in the fire, but Kyle said he’s lucky to still have a job.
He is a graphic designer for EM Global Group, a marketing company.
“I hope the other businesses that we were cool with on our floor are able to pull through this,” Stallings said.
Family and Children’s Place also lost its offices in the fire.
“Right here in this office we provide critical, very special services, counseling for families who have experienced family violence and child abuse,” Pam Darnell, President and CRO of Family and Children’s Place.
Darnall said while most of their life-saving services can happen online, losing their office is going to make an impact in some of the care they provide.
“Critical advocacy services for children hurt by sexual abuse and human trafficking, those services have been taking place in person,” Darnall said. “It is a critical change that we won’t be able to offer those services because of this fire.”
On Tuesday, fire investigators continued looking into how the fire started.
