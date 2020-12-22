Dare to Care food bank gets timely donation ahead of holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dare to Care food bank received a $55,000 donation from the Hillerich and Bradsby Company on Tuesday.
The check was presented to the Louisville non-profit group right in front of Hillerich and Bradsby’s iconic Louisville Slugger big bat in downtown Louisville.
All of the money was made from the sale of masks, after the company shifted the focus of its bionic gloves supply chain to masks.
Dare to Care aims to feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of need.
The group maintains it’s the community spirit demonstrated by Hillerich and Bradsby that makes them successful, especially during difficult times.
“It’s that spirit that founded Dare to Care and it’s that spirit that has sustained us as we’re seeing a level of food insecurity that we haven’t seen in our history,” Dare to Care spokesperson Stan Siegwald said. “This type of support means the world to us.”
Siegwald said because of the donation, Dare to Care will be able to provide more than 150,000 meals to struggling families during the holiday season.
