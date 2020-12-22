Fatal shooting in Park Duvalle under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot Tuesday night in Louisville, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
They said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Penway Avenue.
A man in his 20s was found by officers “obviously deceased” with several gunshot wounds, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
