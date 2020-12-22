FORECAST: Cold air on the move

- WEDNESDAY: WIND ADVISORY Possible with gusts 40 to 45 mph
- CHRISTMAS EVE: Rain ends with a few snow showers and cold temperatures
- CHRISTMAS: Single-digit wind chills possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase overnight as temperatures tumble into the 30s. Despite the clouds, we’ll stay dry tonight.
An Arctic front barges into the region tomorrow. Clouds increase through the morning before we see rain showers during the afternoon. Gusty winds between 30 and 40 MPH push highs into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.
Rain becomes widespread Wednesday night as the front continues its track east.
As temperatures plummet into early Thursday morning, rain looks to switch over to snow. Snow accumulations are expected across the area, especially in locations further east. A few lingering snow showers will be possible, but the main theme will be the cold! Snowfall accumulations are more likely in eastern Kentucky if plans take you in that direction.
