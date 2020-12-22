FORECAST: Sunny, calm day before rain, snow and Arctic air arrive

- WEDNESDAY: Windy and mild with showers arriving during the afternoon
- CHRISTMAS EVE: Rain ends as quick burst of snow during the morning, falling temperatures
- CHRISTMAS: Cold with snow showers and flurries possible; single digit wind chills possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast as high pressure dominates the region.
While this morning will be breezy, the wind will be calmer for the second half of the day. Highs climb into the upper 40s this afternoon.
Clouds increase overnight as temperatures tumble into the 30s.
An Arctic front barges into the region tomorrow. Rain chances increase during the afternoon, becoming more widespread towards the evening.
Gusty winds between 30 and 40 MPH push highs into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.
Rain continues to fall Wednesday night the front continues its track east. As temperatures plummet into early Thursday morning, rain looks to switch over to snow.
Snow accumulations are expected across the area, especially in locations further east.
Christmas Day looks to be downright frigid with morning lows in the teens, wind chills in the single digits, and afternoon highs in the 20s.
