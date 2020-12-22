FORECAST: White Christmas? Chances going up for some

As the Arctic cold catches up to the back side of the rain early Thursday morning, we’ll see a changeover from rain to snow. Temperatures drop into the mid-30s before sunrise. Accumulations are possible for some areas, especially east. Snowfall won’t last long, but some impressive rates will be possible along and east of I-65. It will all be about the timing of the cold air arrival. Thursday afternoon temperatures will plummet into the 20s with flurries. Wind chills will be in the teens.