FORECAST: White Christmas? Chances going up for some

- WEDNESDAY: WIND ADVISORY Possible with gusts 40 to 45 mph
- CHRISTMAS EVE: Rain ends as snow with falling temperatures
- CHRISTMAS: Snow showers; coldest Christmas since 2004
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight, keeping temperatures from falling below freezing in many areas by Wednesday morning. Enjoy one more mild day before the Arctic front arrives! Temperatures top out near 60 Wednesday as winds increase to near 40 mph by evening.
Rain arrives after sunset Wednesday evening and will continue into the night.
As the Arctic cold catches up to the back side of the rain early Thursday morning, we’ll see a changeover from rain to snow. Temperatures drop into the mid-30s before sunrise. Accumulations are possible for some areas, especially east. Snowfall won’t last long, but some impressive rates will be possible along and east of I-65. It will all be about the timing of the cold air arrival. Thursday afternoon temperatures will plummet into the 20s with flurries. Wind chills will be in the teens.
