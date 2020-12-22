Gov. Andy Beshear, KY government branch heads receive COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear, the first lady and the heads of each Kentucky branch of government received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday in an effort to show the public the shots are safe and effective.
“I have vowed for weeks that I would take this vaccine publicly if it were safe and effective, and today I’m making good on that promise,” Beshear said.
Minutes later, he received the vaccine and described the process as “easy.”
In addition, first lady Britainy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack joined the 7,000 other Kentuckians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.
The public vaccinations come just one day after CDC director Robert Redfield urged governors across the nation to publicly receive the vaccine to show people it is both safe and effective.
“I think it’s very important for leaders to step forward and demonstrate their confidence in this and for Kentuckians to take comfort and confidence in that so we can put this pandemic behind us and get back to the lives we miss so much,” Stack said.
Beshear announced the state is on track to receive 150,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year.
On Monday, 16 health departments received 10,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine. On Tuesday, an additional 81 local health departments received 15,600 doses, and 71 hospitals in Kentucky received 45,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine as shipments continued to pour into the state.
Beshear said Kentucky’s lieutenant governor, the head of the National Guard and the commissioner of the Kentucky State Police will receive vaccines on Wednesday to further the public’s trust in the vaccine. The remaining doses will be saved for frontline workers and those in longterm-care facilities as the state continues Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.
“I think today and really the last week and a day, we know we’re going to win,” Beshear said. “The hard times we’ve all endured, the losses that we’ve endured as a state, knowing that we’re going to win, that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel but we just have to get there, it gives so much hope, and I think we all needed hope.”
In four weeks, the governor, first lady and five other Kentucky government branch heads will all receive Moderna’s second booster shot to ensure the vaccine is 94 percent effective.
