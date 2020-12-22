Improved parking systems now in use at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has three new ways to improve your parking experience just in time for holiday travel.
A new Park Assist Parking Guidance System uses sensors to show people what spaces are available. If you forget where your car was parked, the park assist app can help you find it.
The Premier Parking Lot, which used to be the Credit Card Lot, has 30% more spaces, a covered walkway to the terminal and a daily rate of $10.
The airport also rolled out a rewards program that can help people earn points for free parking. To sign up, or for more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.