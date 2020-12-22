Man dies in shooting on Grand Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot early Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Grand Avenue around 5:15 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Mitchell said all the people involved have been accounted for.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
