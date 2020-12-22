New COVID strain in UK could already be here in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As vaccinations roll out here in the United States, there are new concerns about a mutated form of the coronavirus spreading in the United Kingdom and possibly domestically.
“Evidence of this virus is that it spreads easily; it’s more transmissible,” Patrick Vallance, UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser, told the World Health Organization.
Dozens of nations are now shutting down travel from the United Kingdom.
”Viruses undergo mutation on a regular basis,” Dr. Jon Klein, from the UofL School of Medicine, said.
Klein said scientists have known about 20 mutations of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, adding that the recent one in Europe is unusual.
”A version of the virus develops 17 mutations in the initial assessment and then eventually found to have 23 mutations,” Klein said. “That’s unusual.”
Is this variant here in the United States?
”Not that we know of,” Klein said. “I think it will not be a great surprise if it turns up and that it’s actually been here for several weeks.”
Is it more dangerous?
”It’s not a super virus,” Klein said. “It’s not so far been shown to be more dangerous than the virus we’ve been dealing with, which is plenty dangerous enough. It is possibly more infectious based on a couple findings in Great Britain.”
So far there is no evidence that it is not any more lethal or dangerous than the normal coronavirus.
If you have already had the coronavirus, can you get this new strain?
”It’s possible that people who have had the virus infection can develop COVID again when a new strain comes along, but it’s exceptionally rare,” Klein said.
Will the vaccines work on this variant?
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, which jointly developed a vaccine with Pfizer, said it is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK virus variant. But, further studies are needed to be completely sure.
“The other thing they said is that they can, in essence, change the vaccine, so it’s targeted at this new strain,” Klein said.
BioNTech said if the vaccine needs to be adjusted for the new variant, they can do that in about six weeks. Regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.
