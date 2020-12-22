New COVID-19 testing site set up in West Louisville community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two district leaders said they are staying in the ring for the community when it comes to the face-off against COVID-19.
Tucked away in Lannan Park in Portland, tents, forms and two women on the move to stop the spread of the virus could be seen Tuesday.
The testing site was organized by Councilwoman Donna Purvis and her assistant Denise Bentley.
The women wanted to give the Portland community one last chance to get tested and have their COVID-19 results before Christmas.
“[They should] know before they go,” Bentley said. “Don’t go to grandma’s house if you don’t have your testing.” Purvis sees herself as a mythbuster for her community to stop the spread of this deadly virus. “We’re fearful of the vaccine but I’m going to get rid of the fear and have faith that this is something that’s going to happen,” Purvis said. The women partnered with Pearl Medical and the Galen College of Nursing for the testing site.
The tests being administered used salvia. People who have a fear of the nasal swab test may be a better fit for the saliva test. The test provides results back in 48 hours. Post-holiday testing starts Monday at Bather Park, located next to Shawnee Park, and again at Lannan Park on Dec. 29. Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on testing in West Louisville area call 502-574-1105.
