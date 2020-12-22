Without Bassey, WKU runs past Tennessee Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With star big man Charles Bassey sitting out with back spasms, Luke Frampton moved into the WKU starting lineup and helped the Toppers defeat Tennessee Tech, 88-68 Tuesday night in Bowling Green.
Redshirt junior Luke Frampton led all scorers on WKU with 22 points as he connected on six treys in nine attempts.
“I didn’t feel any pressure at all, I’m just doing whatever I can to help the team win,” Frampton said. “It’s not about me, it’s about the team, as long as we win I’m happy. I’m sure everybody else is.”
Western senior Josh Anderson tallied 14 points as he hit five of six from the field. WKU improved to 7-2.
Bassey could very well be back in action for Western’s next game on New Year’s Day at Charlotte.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.