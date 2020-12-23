After six-year battle, Pleasant Ridge case settled

On Dec. 17, a settlement was reached between the neighborhood association, formed in 2014 to defend against redevelopment of the neighborhood, and the City of Charlestown and its board of public works. The initial complaint filed in 2017 by the neighborhood alleged that the city had previously unfairly imposed fines on a property owned by the neighborhood association while not imposing the same fine on properties purchased by a private company, which had plans to raze and redevelop the area. It was also joined by several other homeowners.