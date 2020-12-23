Bellarmine Plays Well, Comes up Short at Notre Dame

Bellarmine shot 50 percent from the field, including 11-20 from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, Notre Dame shot 60.5 percent and had a decisive 34-15 rebounding advantage. Dane Goodwin led everybody with a game-high 27 points. Despite the loss, Bellarmine head coach, Scott Davenport said this game was a much needed experience for his team. “If we practiced today at noon, is there anyway we come close to simulating what we just went through in 40 minutes of competition? No way, and those players, they understand that,” said Davenport. The Knights are scheduled to return to Freedom Hall on January 1st, hosting Transylvania.