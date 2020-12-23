Bellarmine Plays Well, Comes up Short at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, In. (WAVE) - After a ton of cancellations and postponements, Bellarmine was able to schedule a game at Notre Dame in less than 48 hours. The Knights were competitive all game long, but fell 81-70 to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion.
Wednesday’s game marked the season debut for Knights’ senior guard, CJ Fleming who has been battling an injury. He picked up where he left off last season, scoring 15 points, going 5-6 from three. Bellarmine’s leading scorer this season, Dylan Penn came off the bench, and led the team in scoring with 16.
Bellarmine shot 50 percent from the field, including 11-20 from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, Notre Dame shot 60.5 percent and had a decisive 34-15 rebounding advantage. Dane Goodwin led everybody with a game-high 27 points. Despite the loss, Bellarmine head coach, Scott Davenport said this game was a much needed experience for his team. “If we practiced today at noon, is there anyway we come close to simulating what we just went through in 40 minutes of competition? No way, and those players, they understand that,” said Davenport. The Knights are scheduled to return to Freedom Hall on January 1st, hosting Transylvania.
