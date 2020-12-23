Christopher 2X reacts to Trump’s full pardon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Donald Trump has pardoned Louisville community activist Christopher 2X.
2X is referred to in a White House press release as a “powerful example of the possibility of redemption.”
“It’s always been about how can I bring better hope and light into the lives of children and families who are being impacted constantly by all of these chaotic and difficult situations,” 2X said.
2X told WAVE 3 News that Sen. Rand Paul called him to deliver the news Wednesday night. 2X said Paul was the driving force behind the pardon, starting back in 2019.
2X was charged on the Kentucky state and federal levels for drug offenses while addicted to cocaine and marijuana. He overcame his addiction in 1998, and went on to develop the Louisville-based activist group Game Changers, which works to improve the lives of young people in the city.
“I understand the neighborhoods,” 2X said. “I understand the pain associated with it. And for far too long, it is very saddening to see children subjected to these issues.”
2X is often a voice for the Black community in Louisville striving for change. He also has been a liaison between police and community this year, Louisville’s deadliest on record.
He told WAVE 3 News he will continue his work in the streets to try and inspire young people.
“I want to stay grounded, but I will use the presidential pardon and even the state pardon by (former) Gov. (Matt) Bevin to hopefully get kids to see the benefit of redemption,” 2X said.
Bevin pardoned 2X of his state-level drug convictions in December 2019.
Now that the pardon is official, Paul’s team said it will work with 2X to get his criminal record expunged.
Read the complete White House press release on 2X’s pardon below:
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.