COVID trends more favorable for safe holiday travel, but that could change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traveling safely depends on more than just the weather this holiday season. Millions of people are on the move again despite COVID-19 warnings.
Travel experts predicted Wednesday would be the busiest departure day of the Christmas travel season.
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority (LRAA) reported passenger numbers are only 40% of what they were before the virus outbreak. Still, most people flying are complying with health precautions in place.
“[There is] high compliance of our passengers are coming through,” LRAA Vice President Darrell Watson said. “[People are] wearing their masks, using hand sanitizer stations throughout and being respectful to others and social distancing.”
Watson said it seems most people, however, are choosing to stay home.
The American Automobile Association predicts that holiday travel will be down 29% this year; that means 84.5 million people will still be on the move.
“It is always far higher numbers for cars than for planes or buses or train. So that is not unusual,” Lynda Lambert, a AAA safety advisor, said. “What is different this year again is 34 million fewer people who choose to travel. Still, a lot of people are going by car because it’s safer.”
Louisville Health and Wellness Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said it is too soon to speculate about a post-Christmas spike in COVID-cases.
”Things are trending in the right direction now, unlike at Thanksgiving,” Moyer said. “We are in a better place, but it could easily turn back around.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.