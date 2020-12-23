First responders, EMS included in Baptist COVID-19 vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local hospital took an extra step once it received its Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment.
Firefighters and EMS workers were included in Baptist Health’s first round of vaccinations. WAVE 3 News was there as the first people in La Grange rolled up their sleeves.
The hospital received 600 doses of the vaccine. Doctors, nurses, frontline cleaning staff, EMS and first responders all received their first shots Wednesday. Staff pharmacist Brooke Kapfhammer said the vaccine may seem rushed to some, but she knows the science behind the vaccine. She said the technology to develop the vaccine was already in place; once the pandemic started it became a focus.
Kapfhammer added that the doses went through the same safety check points as every other vaccine. She said she administered her first coronavirus vaccine to some of the 30 Baptist Health employees Wednesday.
”I haven’t felt like a frontline worker until this point and today,” Kapfhammer said. “I just feel like it’s my ‘put me in coach’ day. I am ready and willing to vaccinate our frontline workers who worked so hard.”
One of those frontline workers was Dr. Steve Skaggs. He said he’s appreciative and hopeful after thousands of hours of work. As he received the vaccine to protect himself, he told WAVE 3 News about one of his patients who will never get the chance, a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 just five days ago and is now dying from the virus.
”We’re doing what we can do,” Skaggs said. “We’re treating the symptoms the best we can and we pray for healing. That’s been it up until this point, and now we actually have a way to fight.”
Skaggs said it wasn’t mandatory for him to get the vaccine, adding that he got it because he treats COVID-19 patients every day. He said people shouldn’t rely on bloggers and Youtubers to learn about the vaccine.
Skaggs said your research should include information from health experts before making your own decisions. Four of the nine Baptist Health hospitals in Kentucky were selected to receive the first doses of the Moderna vaccine. The other five hospitals already started administering the Pfizer vaccine last week.
