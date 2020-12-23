FORECAST: Rain likely tonight; snow showers Christmas Eve

- TONIGHT: Windy with rain likely; changing to mix to snow after midnight
- CHRISTMAS EVE AM: Rain ends as a quick burst of wintry mix/snow with falling temperatures
- CHRISTMAS: Cold with snow showers and flurries possible; single digit wind chills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will ramp up tonight, peaking in intensity and coverage around midnight. After 2 a.m., the rain will begin to change to a brief period of snow on the back edge of the rain, sweeping from west to east before dawn Thursday.
Once the early morning snow pushes east of us we’ll have additional snow showers during the day. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by afternoon. Overall snowfall by Christmas Eve night will be less than 1 inch, but do watch for slick spots on the roads!
Temperatures will crash into the teens with wind chills in the single digits by Christmas morning.
Continue to watch for some slick spots on the roads Thursday night as flurries and bitter cold air will be around.
Ready for the coldest Christmas Day in 16 years? Our high in the low to mid 20s will be accompanied by a few scattered flurries and snow showers, especially during the morning and early afternoon. How festive for Christmas!
Temperatures will moderate over the weekend from highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday to upper 40s on Sunday. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Saturday, but another disturbance brings clouds on Sunday with a chance of showers late in the day.
