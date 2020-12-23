FORECAST: Scattered snow showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 11 AM EST to 9 AM Friday for Washington, Marion, Taylor, Adair Counties (KY)
- TODAY: Scattered snow showers; slicks spots possible; falling temperatures
- CHRISTMAS: Cold with snow showers and flurries possible; single digit wind chills
- WEEKEND: Warmer, mostly dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once this morning’s rain/mix ends, we’ll see a brief break before additional scattered snow showers develop. Temperatures drop into the 20s by this afternoon. While most look to see less than an inch of snow, slick spots are still possible in some areas. Temperatures crash into the teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits by Christmas morning.
Continue to watch out for some slick spots on the roads tonight as snow showers/flurries and bitterly cold air stick around. Prepare for a frigid Christmas Day! Afternoon highs in the low to mid-20s will be accompanied by scattered flurries and snow showers, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Slick spots are possible, especially on untreated roads. Another cold night in the teens to near 20 degrees is expected Christmas night as clouds decrease.
The weekend will be warmer and mostly dry. Temperatures climb into the low 40s on Saturday then the low 50s on Sunday. Rain rolls into the region late Sunday into Monday.
