FORECAST: Scattered snow showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Continue to watch out for some slick spots on the roads tonight as snow showers/flurries and bitterly cold air stick around. Prepare for a frigid Christmas Day! Afternoon highs in the low to mid-20s will be accompanied by scattered flurries and snow showers, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Slick spots are possible, especially on untreated roads. Another cold night in the teens to near 20 degrees is expected Christmas night as clouds decrease.