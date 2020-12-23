FORECAST: Windy with scattered showers this afternoon; snow showers Christmas Eve

- CHRISTMAS EVE AM: Rain ends as a quick burst of wintry mix/snow; falling temperatures
- CHRISTMAS EVE PM: Scattered snow showers; slicks spots possible
- CHRISTMAS: Cold with snow showers and flurries possible early; single digit wind chills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase today as the wind gusts to near 40 MPH at times. The strong southerly wind will push highs close to 60° this afternoon. Scattered rain showers push into the region this afternoon before becoming more widespread this evening.
The Arctic cold catches up to the backside of the rain early Thursday morning, switching the rain to a wintry mix. Temperatures drop into the mid-30s before sunrise. Snow accumulations can be seen, especially in areas east of I-65. Our first round of snow shuts off Thursday morning as it pushes east. Additional snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening; these can easily add to our accumulations across the region. Temperatures drop into the 20s by the afternoon.
Temperatures plummet into the teens Thursday night into Christmas morning. Wind chills in the single digits are expected. Flurries are still possible overnight as are some slick spots on area roadways.
Christmas Day begins with cloudy skies and residual snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will struggle to rise into the low 20s despite decreasing clouds during the afternoon. Wind chills Friday afternoon look to sit in the teens at best.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.