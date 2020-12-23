FORECAST: Windy with scattered showers this afternoon; snow showers Christmas Eve

The Arctic cold catches up to the backside of the rain early Thursday morning, switching the rain to a wintry mix. Temperatures drop into the mid-30s before sunrise. Snow accumulations can be seen, especially in areas east of I-65. Our first round of snow shuts off Thursday morning as it pushes east. Additional snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening; these can easily add to our accumulations across the region. Temperatures drop into the 20s by the afternoon.