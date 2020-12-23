‘It was eerie’: Gruesome Hillview incident leaves child shot in the head, suspect dead of suicide

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - A grim scene unfolded in Hillview Wednesday afternoon, leaving a 6-year-old boy shot in the head, the child’s mother assaulted and the suspect, who was the child’s father, dead.
Hillview police confirmed it happened just before noon on Bigwood Lane.
Neighbors told WAVE 3 News they rushed to help the victims after the tragedy.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Rachel Jenkinson said. “It’s different than anything you see in the movies or video games... to step out to your front yard [and see that].”
Jenkinson and the friend she was visiting, Candice Champlin, witnessed the horrific scene from the driveway across the street.
They saw a man lying on the ground after shooting and killing himself, as well as the boy with a gunshot wound to his head alongside his mother.
“It was eerie to walk out and a little boy lying clearly shot, hit, then a man just still,” Champlin said. “You can hear [the mother] screaming with the neighbors.”
Champlin and Jenkinson said they rushed outside when they heard the second gunshot, then ran across the street to help the woman and child. They said they cycled into and out of Champlin’s home for about five minutes, helping the mother and 6-year-old until police arrived.
“Every second counted with them,” Jenkinson said. “When they tried to put [the boy] in the ambulance, you can tell he was struggling, going in and out of consciousness. We were trying to keep him awake.”
She said the mother screamed for help for her child the entire time.
Hillview Police Department detectives said the man and woman were in a relationship. They were the parents of the 6-year-old and another, unharmed 5-month-old who was also at the home at the time of the shooting.
